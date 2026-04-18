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National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Shares crossed above their 200-day moving average (200‑day MA $16.17), trading as high as $18.40 and last at $18.03 on volume of 81,376 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment turned negative after Weiss Ratings downgraded NRC from a "hold (c-)" to a "sell (d+)," and the stock's consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently Sell.
  • National Research pays a quarterly $0.16 dividend (annualized yield ~3.5%) but the payout ratio is 128%, and the company shows thin liquidity (quick/current ratios 0.55) with a P/E of 36.06 and high debt-to-equity (5.36), raising sustainability concerns.
  • Five stocks we like better than National Research.

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as high as $18.40. National Research shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 81,376 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of National Research from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Research presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on National Research

National Research Stock Up 2.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $410.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. National Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,598 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,207 shares of the company's stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company's stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corp NASDAQ: NRC, also known as NRC Health, is a healthcare analytics and performance improvement company specializing in patient and employee experience measurement. The company's cloud-based platform enables healthcare providers to collect real-time feedback through patient satisfaction surveys, post-discharge outreach, and employee engagement tools. NRC Health integrates clinical, operational and financial data to deliver actionable insights that support quality improvement initiatives and value-based care programs.

Since its founding in the early 1990s and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, National Research has expanded beyond its regional roots to serve more than 1,600 hospitals and 12,000 care sites across the United States and Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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