National Research (NRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 122.73% and a net margin of 6.52%.

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National Research Price Performance

NRC opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.08 million, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. National Research has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 67,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of National Research by 6.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,608 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Research from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of National Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRC

About National Research

National Research Corp NASDAQ: NRC, also known as NRC Health, is a healthcare analytics and performance improvement company specializing in patient and employee experience measurement. The company's cloud-based platform enables healthcare providers to collect real-time feedback through patient satisfaction surveys, post-discharge outreach, and employee engagement tools. NRC Health integrates clinical, operational and financial data to deliver actionable insights that support quality improvement initiatives and value-based care programs.

Since its founding in the early 1990s and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, National Research has expanded beyond its regional roots to serve more than 1,600 hospitals and 12,000 care sites across the United States and Canada.

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