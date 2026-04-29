National Vision (EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get National Vision alerts: Sign Up

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.49%.The company had revenue of $503.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. National Vision's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Vision Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 4,071 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $120,379.47. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 359,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,245.63. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,783,699 shares of the company's stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,251,499 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National Vision by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 437,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Vision by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,029,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,224,000 after acquiring an additional 156,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,329 shares of the company's stock worth $51,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Vision by 127.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,965,856 shares of the company's stock worth $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,213 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $35.00 target price on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Vision from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Get Our Latest Report on EYE

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Vision, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Vision wasn't on the list.

While National Vision currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here