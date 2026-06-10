Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.65 and traded as high as $30.71. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 195,430 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 1.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $701.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Charity Isely sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $310,640.88. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,363 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 320,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 669,567 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 262,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,294 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 102,997 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 233,167 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,761 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 99,508 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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