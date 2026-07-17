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Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Natural Resource Partners logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Natural Resource Partners (NYSE: NRP) hit a new 52-week low during Friday trading, falling to as low as $96.16 and ending the session down about 1.3%.
  • The stock’s decline came despite the company’s strong quarterly results, which included EPS of $1.44 versus the $0.25 consensus estimate and revenue of $47.18 million, both ahead of expectations.
  • Recent updates also included a Weiss Ratings downgrade from buy to hold, while the company continued paying a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, equal to a 3.1% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Natural Resource Partners.

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.16 and last traded at $96.5950, with a volume of 21449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Natural Resource Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on NRP

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.19. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Natural Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Resource Partners

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Craig bought 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.18 per share, for a total transaction of $34,332.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,401.42. This represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company's stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners LP NYSE: NRP is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

NRP's U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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