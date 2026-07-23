Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $123.7040 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nature's Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $122.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million.

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Nature's Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATR opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Nature's Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nature's Sunshine Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nature's Sunshine Products to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $37.00 price target on Nature's Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NATR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $238,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,541,175.40. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 12,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $262,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $948,685.92. This represents a 21.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,696 shares of company stock worth $742,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nature's Sunshine Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Nature's Sunshine Products by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,601 shares of the company's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

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