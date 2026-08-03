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NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 790 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised NatWest Group’s price target to GBX 790 from GBX 780 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 9.24% upside.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with five Buy ratings and three Holds, producing a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 756.88.
  • NatWest shares opened at GBX 723.20 after rising 2.5%; the bank recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 38.10, while insiders purchased 6,761 shares worth approximately £4.07 million over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NatWest Group.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 to GBX 790 in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 860 to GBX 880 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 756.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 723.20 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 500.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 725. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 642.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 615.19. The firm has a market cap of £57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 38.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Haythornthwait purchased 1,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 556 per share, for a total transaction of £9,869. Also, insider Josh Critchley acquired 661 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 556 per share, for a total transaction of £3,675.16. Insiders purchased 6,761 shares of company stock worth $4,066,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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