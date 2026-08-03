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NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank raised NatWest Group’s price target to GBX 880 from GBX 860 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 21.68% potential upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: NatWest has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from eight analysts, with an average price target of GBX 756.88.
  • Shares opened at GBX 723.20, near the company’s one-year high of GBX 725. NatWest reported quarterly EPS of GBX 38.10, alongside a 16.16% return on equity and 20.89% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 to GBX 880 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 756.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 723.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 642.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.19. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 500.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 725.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 38.10 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart Lewis purchased 497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,319.96. Also, insider Albert Hitchcock purchased 514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,433.52. Insiders have acquired 6,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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