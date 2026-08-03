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NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on NatWest Group, with a GBX 725 price target—implying roughly 0.25% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: NatWest has five Buy ratings and three Hold ratings, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 756.88.
  • NatWest reported quarterly earnings of GBX 38.10 per share, alongside a 16.16% return on equity and 20.89% net margin; insiders also purchased 6,761 shares over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 725 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 820 to GBX 840 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 860 to GBX 880 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 780 to GBX 790 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 756.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

LON:NWG opened at GBX 723.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 642.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 615.19. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 500.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 725.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 38.10 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 668 per share, with a total value of £1,315.96. Also, insider Stuart Lewis bought 497 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,319.96. Insiders purchased 6,761 shares of company stock worth $4,066,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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