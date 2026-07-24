NatWest Group (NWG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $5.8768 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NatWest Group Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:NWG opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. BNP Paribas Exane raised NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut NatWest Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company's stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 60,288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NatWest Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 389,385 shares of the company's stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the company's stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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