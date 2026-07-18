NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NatWest Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:NWG opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Further Reading

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