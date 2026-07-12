NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded NatWest Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

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NatWest Group Trading Up 0.1%

NWG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 2,131,851 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,121. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,912,201 shares of the company's stock worth $715,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,879 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,399,866 shares of the company's stock worth $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 494,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,061,146 shares of the company's stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,948,264 shares of the company's stock worth $103,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,858,522 shares of the company's stock worth $120,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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