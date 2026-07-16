NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 993,761 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 1,747,359 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,520,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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NatWest Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,756. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.80 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 19.11%. Research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,912,201 shares of the company's stock worth $715,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,650,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,948,264 shares of the company's stock worth $103,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,061,146 shares of the company's stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 150.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,872 shares of the company's stock worth $22,822,000 after buying an additional 969,546 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWG

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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