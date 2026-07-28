Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.25 million.

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Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NAUT opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $210.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nautilus Biotechnology

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ah Equity Partners Bio Ii, L.L sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $11,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 971,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,929.75. This trade represents a 83.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,837 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,437 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,909 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company's stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

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