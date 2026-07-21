Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.1350) per share and revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

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Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAUT

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ah Equity Partners Bio Ii, L.L sold 5,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $11,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 971,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,929.75. The trade was a 83.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,909 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,419 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

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