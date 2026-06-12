Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.6429.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Navan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Navan in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research report on Thursday.

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Navan Stock Up 8.4%

NAVN opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. Navan has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Navan will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navan

In other Navan news, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 549,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,094,870.20. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,003,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,653,773.16. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500. Insiders own 63.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Navan in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Navan in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Navan in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Navan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Navan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Navan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

About Navan

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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