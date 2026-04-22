Navient (NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $143.3980 million for the quarter.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.25 million. Navient had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $844.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Navient's dividend payout ratio is currently -78.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navient from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Navient from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 3,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,766 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company's stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation NASDAQ: NAVI is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company's core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

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