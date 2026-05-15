Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,172 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.93 per share, with a total value of $83,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,723,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $335,069,347.92. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,169 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.61 per share, for a total transaction of $83,712.09.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,134 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $82,430.46.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,138 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $83,062.62.

On Monday, May 11th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,111 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.85 per share, with a total value of $82,047.35.

On Friday, May 8th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,164 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,857.68.

On Thursday, May 7th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,135 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $82,276.15.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,086 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.77 per share, with a total value of $81,200.22.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,171 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $87,298.05.

On Monday, May 4th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,169 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.74 per share, for a total transaction of $83,864.06.

On Friday, May 1st, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,155 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,097.40.

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Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. 55,035 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 21.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ION Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,432,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 45,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 149,527 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,858 shares in the last quarter. Marnell Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,600 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,535 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMM

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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