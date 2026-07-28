Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target indicates a potential upside of 84.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $13.70 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.45.

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Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.82. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor's revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 110,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $3,190,378.40. Following the sale, the director owned 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,492.64. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 35,165 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $989,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,375,060 shares in the company, valued at $66,834,188.40. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,989,478 shares of company stock worth $116,356,387. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,307,036 shares of the company's stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,875,228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,425.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 124,164 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Navitas Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

Further Reading

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