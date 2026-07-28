Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 12.3% - Here's What Happened

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) was down 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $10.01. 28,622,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 26,874,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

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Navitas Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and upbeat guidance: Navitas reported second-quarter revenue of $10.53 million, above the $9.97 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of negative $0.04 matched expectations. The company projected third-quarter revenue of $13 million to $14 million, well above the $11.1 million analyst consensus. NVTS Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat on High-Power Growth

Navitas reported second-quarter revenue of $10.53 million, above the $9.97 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of negative $0.04 matched expectations. The company projected third-quarter revenue of $13 million to $14 million, well above the $11.1 million analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure opportunity: Management said demand for high-power semiconductors is accelerating because of power bottlenecks in AI infrastructure. The company is shifting toward higher-power markets through its “Navitas 2.0” strategy, which could expand its addressable market and support stronger margins. NVTS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Power Shift and Growth Outlook

Management said demand for high-power semiconductors is accelerating because of power bottlenecks in AI infrastructure. The company is shifting toward higher-power markets through its “Navitas 2.0” strategy, which could expand its addressable market and support stronger margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $21 price target, while Rosenblatt maintained a Neutral rating and a $13 target. Both targets are above the current trading level, though the differing ratings indicate uncertainty about execution and valuation. Needham Reiterates Buy Rating

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $21 price target, while Rosenblatt maintained a Neutral rating and a $13 target. Both targets are above the current trading level, though the differing ratings indicate uncertainty about execution and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Improved financial flexibility: Reports highlighted a cash balance of approximately $557.4 million, giving Navitas resources to fund product development and expansion in AI-related power markets. Navitas 2.0 Transition Strengthens AI-Powered Growth

Reports highlighted a cash balance of approximately $557.4 million, giving Navitas resources to fund product development and expansion in AI-related power markets. Negative Sentiment: Large losses remain the primary concern: Although the adjusted loss met estimates, Navitas continues to report deeply negative profitability, including a negative net margin of roughly 331%. Revenue was also down 27.3% year over year, leading some investors to focus more on current losses than on the AI growth narrative. Navitas Semiconductor Falls on Large Loss Despite Q2 Revenue Beat

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $12.60 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 3.82.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 110,165 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $3,190,378.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,492.64. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 3,060,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $89,630,856.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,607,533 shares in the company, valued at $457,144,641.57. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,989,478 shares of company stock worth $116,356,387. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 247.8% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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