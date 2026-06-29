Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 2.5% - What's Next?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 17,456,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 28,693,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.70 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 3.75.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 73,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $2,052,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $392,528.04. The trade was a 83.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 3,060,118 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $89,630,856.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,607,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,144,641.57. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,989,478 shares of company stock valued at $116,356,387 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,476 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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