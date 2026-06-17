Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.20.

NYAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $79.80 price target on shares of Nayax in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nayax from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Nayax Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. Nayax has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nayax

In other Nayax news, CEO Carly Lisanne Furman sold 1,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $128,512.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,599,697.51. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CMO Michal Sever sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,121.92. This represents a 22.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,901 shares of company stock worth $3,496,580.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nayax by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nayax by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nayax by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nayax by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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