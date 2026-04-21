NB Bancorp (NBBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect NB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $70.8260 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect NB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NB Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.37. NB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. NB Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBBK. Zacks Research downgraded NB Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NB Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NB Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $976,190. The trade was a 11.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $174,670. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBBK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: NBBK is the bank holding company for NB Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Through a network of branches across Northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, the company offers deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses.

The company's core product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposits and certificates of deposit, along with residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial lending solutions.

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