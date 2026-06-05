nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.2143.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised nCino from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on nCino from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised nCino from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, Director Pierre Naude sold 35,650 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $642,413.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,108,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,974,683.46. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 14,650 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $263,993.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 702,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,655,319.86. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,939. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5,022.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. nCino has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75 and a beta of 0.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. nCino had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. nCino's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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