NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.7143.

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Several research analysts recently issued reports on VYX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 362,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 408,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company's stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.57 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business's revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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