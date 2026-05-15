Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Director Sells $2,253,641.78 in Stock

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Elena Bunina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Elena Bunina sold 10,819 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $2,000,000.34.

On Monday, May 4th, Elena Bunina sold 5,882 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $999,940.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $1,007,625.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Elena Bunina sold 6,667 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,000,050.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Elena Bunina sold 7,143 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00.

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Nebius Group Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NBIS traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $217.91. 9,026,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,707,342. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.73.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,099,000 after acquiring an additional 964,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nebius Group from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed explosive growth, with revenue up 684% year over year and adjusted EBITDA turning positive, signaling stronger execution and improving operating leverage.

Q1 results showed explosive growth, with revenue up 684% year over year and adjusted EBITDA turning positive, signaling stronger execution and improving operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management raised contracted power guidance to at least 4 GW by year-end 2026, reinforcing the bull case that demand is supporting major AI infrastructure expansion.

Management raised contracted power guidance to at least 4 GW by year-end 2026, reinforcing the bull case that demand is supporting major AI infrastructure expansion. Positive Sentiment: Nebius began construction on its flagship gigawatt-scale AI factory in Missouri and added a Pennsylvania site, giving investors more concrete proof of long-term expansion plans.

Nebius began construction on its flagship gigawatt-scale AI factory in Missouri and added a Pennsylvania site, giving investors more concrete proof of long-term expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms lifted targets after earnings, including Morgan Stanley, DA Davidson, and Citizens JMP, reflecting improved sentiment around Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS).

Multiple Wall Street firms lifted targets after earnings, including Morgan Stanley, DA Davidson, and Citizens JMP, reflecting improved sentiment around Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS). Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighted Nebius as increasingly comparable to other AI infrastructure names like CoreWeave, keeping the stock in the center of the AI data center trade.

Commentary highlighted Nebius as increasingly comparable to other AI infrastructure names like CoreWeave, keeping the stock in the center of the AI data center trade. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warned the stock is now priced for perfection, suggesting valuation risk could limit upside if execution or demand growth slows.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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