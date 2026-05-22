Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) General Counsel Boaz Tal Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares in the company, valued at $16,101,540.06. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Nebius Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.06. 5,618,762 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,876,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $233.73.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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