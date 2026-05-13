Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $208.02 and last traded at $196.7340, with a volume of 4319569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.11.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

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Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,750,136.20. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,075,240.80. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,672,342.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 293,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 82,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Trading Up 11.1%

The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.40 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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