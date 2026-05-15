Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $169.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.23% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.75.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Nebius Group stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $222.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,209,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,808,410. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $233.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,750,136.20. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 157,335 shares of company stock worth $19,925,984 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock worth $310,099,000 after purchasing an additional 964,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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