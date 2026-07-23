Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Robert W. Baird

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIS. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $218.16 on Tuesday. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $299.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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