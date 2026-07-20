Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $248.00 to $410.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nebius Group traded as high as $194.34 and last traded at $182.62. Approximately 16,033,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 16,518,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.71.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.83.

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Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 in the last 90 days.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Nebius Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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