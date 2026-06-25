Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $252.56 and last traded at $256.63. Approximately 14,376,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 16,315,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.66.

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Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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