Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $210.73 and last traded at $214.77. Approximately 10,372,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 15,926,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.93.

Specifically, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total value of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total value of $978,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 37,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,193,368.10. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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