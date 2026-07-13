Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 4.2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $204.70 and last traded at $210.51. 10,486,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 16,329,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 4.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.81.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $7,974,926.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 551,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,812,532.10. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 679,155 shares of company stock valued at $142,150,245 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nebius Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock worth $517,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,099,000 after purchasing an additional 964,984 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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