Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 3.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $186.77 and last traded at $177.71. 24,311,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,517,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.77.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIS. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $7,974,926.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 551,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,812,532.10. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Nebius Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,887 shares of the company's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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