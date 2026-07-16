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Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 13.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nebius Group shares fell 13.9% on Thursday, with the stock trading as low as $169.23 after closing at $199.51 the prior day. Volume was heavy, rising to about 25.2 million shares, well above average.
  • The selloff came amid concerns about large capital spending plans, insider selling, and weakness in the broader “neocloud”/AI data-center trade. Investors appear to be rotating away from high-multiple AI infrastructure names.
  • Despite the drop, Nebius still has supportive analyst coverage and strong growth metrics, including revenue up 684% year over year in the latest quarter and a beat on both EPS and revenue estimates. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a $203.25 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $169.23 and last traded at $171.77. Approximately 25,181,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 16,435,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.51.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 13.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 4.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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