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Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 5.7% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
June 24, 2026
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nebius Group shares fell 5.7% in mid-day trading, with the stock dropping from a prior close of $275.25 to around $259.66. Trading volume was also below its recent average.
  • The company continues to push its AI cloud platform forward, launching Nebius AI Cloud 3.6 “Aether” with new AI agent, security, governance, and storage upgrades. Nebius also tapped Komodor’s autonomous AI SRE platform to improve reliability operations as it scales.
  • Despite upbeat product and growth news, sentiment is mixed: analysts remain divided but mostly constructive, while recent commentary has highlighted funding and execution risks. Insider selling has also been notable, adding to investor caution.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $249.21 and last traded at $259.66. 14,781,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 16,326,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.25.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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