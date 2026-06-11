Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 5% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $228.49 and last traded at $222.24. 14,041,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 16,082,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.69.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIS. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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