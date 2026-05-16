Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

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Nebius Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NBIS opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $233.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 657,335 shares of company stock valued at $121,545,984.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Nebius Group to $287 from $169 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong AI infrastructure growth and earnings beat. Benzinga article

Citi raised its price target on Nebius Group to $287 from $169 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong AI infrastructure growth and earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Nebius’ Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, improved AI cloud economics, and a rapidly expanding contracted capacity pipeline, which are fueling bullish sentiment around the stock. Yahoo Finance article

Multiple articles highlighted Nebius’ Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, improved AI cloud economics, and a rapidly expanding contracted capacity pipeline, which are fueling bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts from DA Davidson, Citizens JMP, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all revisited or raised their forecasts after the quarter, reinforcing the view that Nebius is emerging as a major AI infrastructure player. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts from DA Davidson, Citizens JMP, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all revisited or raised their forecasts after the quarter, reinforcing the view that Nebius is emerging as a major AI infrastructure player. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius’ new Missouri AI factory and broader gigawatt-scale buildout are giving investors tangible progress to track, but they also imply significant capital spending and execution risk as the company scales. Yahoo Finance article

Nebius’ new Missouri AI factory and broader gigawatt-scale buildout are giving investors tangible progress to track, but they also imply significant capital spending and execution risk as the company scales. Neutral Sentiment: One director sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is not necessarily a negative signal but may catch investor attention after the stock’s sharp move higher. InsiderTrades filing

One director sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is not necessarily a negative signal but may catch investor attention after the stock’s sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues NBIS may be overbought after its sharp rally, and Morgan Stanley’s $144 target remains well below the current trading level, suggesting valuation concerns could lead to volatility. TheStreet article

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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