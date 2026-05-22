Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIS. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,835 shares of company stock valued at $122,524,959.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius announced a partnership with Bloom Energy to power its AI cloud with modular fuel cells, with the first 328 MW expected to go live this year, a meaningful step toward scaling data center capacity faster. Article Title

Nebius announced a partnership with Bloom Energy to power its AI cloud with modular fuel cells, with the first 328 MW expected to go live this year, a meaningful step toward scaling data center capacity faster. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary has turned more bullish after Nebius’ strong Q1 results, which showed revenue up 684% year over year and reinforced the company’s high-growth AI infrastructure story. Article Title

Investor commentary has turned more bullish after Nebius’ strong Q1 results, which showed revenue up 684% year over year and reinforced the company’s high-growth AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive, with Citi reportedly lifting its price target to a street-high level after the earnings beat and power-capacity upgrade. Article Title

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $219.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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