Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $410.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock's current price.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $401.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $375.97 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $390.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $353.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — TSMC reported a ~58% jump in quarterly net profit and beat expectations, driven by strong AI-related demand; this underpins investor confidence in near-term revenue and margins. Article Title

Record Q1 results — TSMC reported a ~58% jump in quarterly net profit and beat expectations, driven by strong AI-related demand; this underpins investor confidence in near-term revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded outlook / continued AI strength — Management boosted guidance and signalled sustained AI chip demand, and said capex plans will expand capacity to meet that demand. Article Title

Upgraded outlook / continued AI strength — Management boosted guidance and signalled sustained AI chip demand, and said capex plans will expand capacity to meet that demand. Positive Sentiment: Market tech optimism — TSMC’s upbeat forecast helped lift Nasdaq futures and supported a broader rally in semiconductor and tech shares. Article Title

Market tech optimism — TSMC’s upbeat forecast helped lift Nasdaq futures and supported a broader rally in semiconductor and tech shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — Wall Street sentiment remains bullish with recent buy/overweight calls and elevated price targets; insiders and some funds have been buyers. Article Title

Analyst and institutional support — Wall Street sentiment remains bullish with recent buy/overweight calls and elevated price targets; insiders and some funds have been buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance roughly in line — Q2 revenue guidance was given in a range ($39.0B–$40.2B) roughly surrounding consensus, leaving some ambiguity for short-term estimates.

Guidance roughly in line — Q2 revenue guidance was given in a range ($39.0B–$40.2B) roughly surrounding consensus, leaving some ambiguity for short-term estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Capacity constraints — Commentary that advanced-node capacity is largely spoken for through 2028 supports long-term pricing power but creates short-term execution/lead-time dynamics. Article Title

Capacity constraints — Commentary that advanced-node capacity is largely spoken for through 2028 supports long-term pricing power but creates short-term execution/lead-time dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Stock price behavior — Some analysts note the paradox of record earnings yet limited upside immediately after results, suggesting the rally priced in much of the good news. Article Title

Stock price behavior — Some analysts note the paradox of record earnings yet limited upside immediately after results, suggesting the rally priced in much of the good news. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical cost risks — Management and reports warned Middle East tensions are raising energy and logistics costs, a potential near-term headwind to margins. Article Title

Geopolitical cost risks — Management and reports warned Middle East tensions are raising energy and logistics costs, a potential near-term headwind to margins. Negative Sentiment: Heavy capital spending — A sizable capex uptick to expand advanced-node capacity supports long-term growth but could pressure free cash flow and be viewed as a near-term drag by some investors. Article Title

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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