Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $735.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock's previous close.

TDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $670.63.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $655.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $646.19 and a 200 day moving average of $580.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,936.24. The trade was a 48.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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