Needham & Company LLC Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock's previous close.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $106.99 and a 1-year high of $189.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91. The company has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 485,198 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,425,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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