Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock's previous close.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.57.

Get Ichor alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $294.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 6,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $455,644.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,606.70. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $403,637.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $818,694.75. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ichor by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1,710.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 807,792 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ichor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

More Ichor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ichor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ichor reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.31 analyst consensus and rising sharply from $0.03 a year earlier. Revenue reached $294.8 million, up 15% sequentially and 24% year over year. Ichor Holdings Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Ichor reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.31 analyst consensus and rising sharply from $0.03 a year earlier. Revenue reached $294.8 million, up 15% sequentially and 24% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management guided for third-quarter revenue of $315 million to $345 million and EPS of $0.40 to $0.50. Both ranges are above analyst expectations of approximately $313.8 million in revenue and $0.39 in EPS, supporting optimism about continued semiconductor-equipment demand. Ichor Anticipates Q3 Revenue and Gross Margin

Management guided for third-quarter revenue of $315 million to $345 million and EPS of $0.40 to $0.50. Both ranges are above analyst expectations of approximately $313.8 million in revenue and $0.39 in EPS, supporting optimism about continued semiconductor-equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: The company expects second-half volumes to be at least 25% above first-half levels, while forecasting third-quarter gross margin of 14.5% to 15.5%. This suggests improving utilization and operating momentum. Ichor Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company expects second-half volumes to be at least 25% above first-half levels, while forecasting third-quarter gross margin of 14.5% to 15.5%. This suggests improving utilization and operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter GAAP gross margin was 13.9%, versus 14.1% on a non-GAAP basis. The results show improving sales but margins remain relatively modest for the business.

Second-quarter GAAP gross margin was 13.9%, versus 14.1% on a non-GAAP basis. The results show improving sales but margins remain relatively modest for the business. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $294.8 million was below the $300.2 million consensus estimate. Ichor also continued to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity, while its valuation remains sensitive to the semiconductor-capital-equipment cycle. Ichor Holdings Earnings Report

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ichor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ichor wasn't on the list.

While Ichor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here