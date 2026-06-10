Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.22% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. Weiss Ratings raised Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.57.

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Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.62. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,466. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian began first public customer deliveries of its R2 mid-size SUV, a major step toward scaling its business and expanding beyond its higher-priced vehicles. The company also appears to be accelerating its cheaper $45,000 model timeline, which could broaden demand if execution holds up. Rivian's Biggest Product Launch Yet Fails to Lift the Stock

Rivian began first public customer deliveries of its R2 mid-size SUV, a major step toward scaling its business and expanding beyond its higher-priced vehicles. The company also appears to be accelerating its cheaper $45,000 model timeline, which could broaden demand if execution holds up. Positive Sentiment: Some early coverage said the R2 impressed reviewers as deliveries began, suggesting the vehicle could strengthen Rivian’s product lineup and support future sales momentum. Rivian's R2 impresses reviewers as deliveries begin

Some early coverage said the R2 impressed reviewers as deliveries began, suggesting the vehicle could strengthen Rivian’s product lineup and support future sales momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s short-interest data was reported with no meaningful change in shares outstanding, offering little new signal for investors on sentiment or trading pressure.

Rivian’s short-interest data was reported with no meaningful change in shares outstanding, offering little new signal for investors on sentiment or trading pressure. Negative Sentiment: Late-day and overnight reports said buyers questioned whether the “affordable” R2 offers enough value versus Tesla’s Model Y and even Rivian’s own R1S, raising concerns about pricing power and competitive positioning. RIVN Stock Slides Overnight: Rivian's 'Affordable' R2 Draws Backlash – Buyers Question Value Against Tesla Model Y

Late-day and overnight reports said buyers questioned whether the “affordable” R2 offers enough value versus Tesla’s Model Y and even Rivian’s own R1S, raising concerns about pricing power and competitive positioning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the launch, one report noted that Rivian’s stock fell as investors looked past the delivery milestone, implying the market wants proof of sustained demand, margins, and production execution before re-rating the shares. Rivian's Biggest Product Launch Yet Fails to Lift the Stock

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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