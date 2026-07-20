Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

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PSNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Personalis

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,126. The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. Personalis has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Personalis

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,215.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 51,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $675,488.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,618.94. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,032 shares of company stock worth $5,599,929. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Personalis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Personalis by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,729 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,426 shares of the company's stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 101,706 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 505.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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