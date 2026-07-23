NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.8571.

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NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NeoGenomics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Leerink Partners raised shares of NeoGenomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Stock Down 3.0%

NeoGenomics stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.74. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.The firm had revenue of $186.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.54 million. NeoGenomics's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,307 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $59,916.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,154.38. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

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