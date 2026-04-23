NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Upgraded at Zacks Research

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get NeoVolta alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEOV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NeoVolta in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered NeoVolta from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeoVolta

NeoVolta Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NEOV opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.66. NeoVolta has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 284.92% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoVolta will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoVolta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in NeoVolta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 5,669,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 169,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoVolta by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,521 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoVolta by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 457,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoVolta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoVolta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company's stock.

NeoVolta News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoVolta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti projects NeoVolta will turn modestly profitable in FY2028 (EPS $0.02) and ramp to meaningful earnings in FY2029 (EPS $0.47) — a clear long‑term positive catalyst if the company hits that trajectory, since it implies eventual margin expansion and valuation re‑rating potential. Sidoti multi-year estimates

Sidoti projects NeoVolta will turn modestly profitable in FY2028 (EPS $0.02) and ramp to meaningful earnings in FY2029 (EPS $0.47) — a clear long‑term positive catalyst if the company hits that trajectory, since it implies eventual margin expansion and valuation re‑rating potential. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti released granular quarter‑level forecasts (many quarters through Q3/Q4 2028) that give investors clearer modeling inputs — useful for projecting cash needs, break‑even timing and scenario analysis, but they are analyst estimates (not company guidance). Sidoti quarter estimates

Sidoti released granular quarter‑level forecasts (many quarters through Q3/Q4 2028) that give investors clearer modeling inputs — useful for projecting cash needs, break‑even timing and scenario analysis, but they are analyst estimates (not company guidance). Negative Sentiment: Sidoti still forecasts substantial near‑term losses: FY2026 EPS of ($0.53) and FY2027 EPS of ($0.42), with negative quarterly EPS through much of 2026–2027 — underscoring execution and financing risk if revenue/margin improvements slip. That ongoing loss profile could lead to dilution or the need for capital before profitable years arrive. Near-term loss forecasts

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta, Inc is a clean-energy technology company that designs, manufactures and markets integrated battery storage systems for residential and light-commercial applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hardware and software solutions aimed at enhancing the value of rooftop solar installations, providing backup power and enabling homeowners to optimize time-of-use rate plans. NeoVolta's modular approach to energy storage allows customers to scale capacity to match their changing needs.

The company's flagship product family combines lithium-ion battery modules, a hybrid inverter and an energy management platform under a single enclosure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NeoVolta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NeoVolta wasn't on the list.

While NeoVolta currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here