Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) COO Sells $29,562.84 in Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY - Get Free Report) COO John Andrew Paszterko sold 31,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $29,562.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,149,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,069,272.15. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 839,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,793. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Nerdy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.75 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 95.27%. Analysts forecast that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 67.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDY

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc NYSE: NRDY is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

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