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Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Neste OYJ logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Neste OYJ shares gapped up before trading on Thursday, opening at $16.94 after closing at $15.85 the prior session and last trading around $16.46.
  • Analyst sentiment was mixed but generally positive, with several firms upgrading the stock while Goldman Sachs and Zacks Research downgraded it to hold; MarketBeat shows an average rating of “Buy.”
  • The company beat quarterly expectations in its latest earnings report, posting $0.40 EPS versus the $0.30 consensus and revenue of $6.04 billion versus $5.84 billion expected.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $16.94. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $16.4550, with a volume of 2,744 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTOIY

Neste OYJ Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Neste OYJ had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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